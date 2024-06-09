MP Horror! Mini Truck Ruthlessly Crushes Bike Riders In Jabalpur; One Dies On Spot, Another Critical; Disturbing VISUALS Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, a speeding mini truck collided with a motorcycle and crushed two riders, killing one of them on the spot. This deadly accident occurred near Panda Ki Madhiya in the Garha police station area on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Laxman Sen. The other rider, who is brother-in-law of the deceased, Deepchand Sen, has sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at present.

Incident captured on CCTV

The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the mini truck ruthlessly running over the motorcycle riders. Immediately after the accident, local residents rushed to help the injured, as seen in the video footage.

Victims came to city to distribute sweets for family function

Laxman and Deepchand had come to the city to distribute sweets for a family celebration. As they were riding their motorcycle, the mini truck struck them, leading to the fatal accident.

Laxman Sen succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Deepchand Sen was critically injured and is currently undergoing treatment at Medical Hospital.

Both men were residents of a village near Shahpura, close to Jabalpur. The police have since seized the mini truck responsible for the accident, but the driver managed to flee the scene. The Garha police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.