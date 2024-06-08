 MP: Father Of BJP Leader Shoots Self With His Licensed Gun In Gwalior
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader's elderly father shot himself to death in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as 75-year-old Ashok Singh Rathore, father of BJP leader Ashish Pratap Rathore.

The deceased is also the cousin of a BJP MLA from Gwalior's Bhitarwar assembly constituency, Mohan Singh Rathore.

According to information, 75-year-old Ashok Singh Rathore shot himself with his licensed gun. Alarmed by the sound of the sound of the bullet,, his family members rushed to him, only to find him lying unconscious in the pool of blood. He was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

The police also reached the spot, and the reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

(More details awaited)

