 MP High Court to get 7 new judges, swearing-in ceremony on May 1
With this, the number of judges in the MP High Court will go up to 37 against the sanctioned strength of 53 judges.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
file pic

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath will administer the oath of office to seven new judges of the HC on Monday, as per an order.

With this, the number of judges in the MP High Court will go up to 37 against the sanctioned strength of 53 judges, HC registrar general Ramkumar Choubey said.

The seven judges, mostly being elevated from the district judiciary, are Roopesh Chandra Varshney, Anuradha Shukla, Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar, Prem Narayan Singh, Achal Kumar Paliwal, Hirdesh and Avanindra Kumar Singh, an administrative order of the HC said.

