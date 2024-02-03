MP: 'He Dedicated His Life To Service Of Mother India,' Says Jyotiraditya Scindia On LK Advani Being Awarded Bharat Ratna | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who reached Gwalior on a three-day visit to Gwalior Chambal division, inaugurated the three-day Sansad (Rajya Sabha) Khel Mahotsav in Gwalior on Saturday and encouraged the participating players. He said that such events would be held for 7 days every year. Along with this, he also targeted Congress and took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra.

The Union Minister said, "We should keep organising such programmes so that the introduction of our future players should be seen not only on the stage of India but also on the stage of the world."

'Advani ji did public service his whole life'

Along with this, on former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani receiving Bharat Ratna, Scindia said that the austerity of Advani’s life has been public service. “His life has been a life of struggle. His life has been a life of service to Mother India. He is acceptable to all of us. And today there is happiness and enthusiasm in our minds that he is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the bottom of my heart for this,” he said.

Scinida also talked about the Bhanwarpura gangrape case victim's family leaving the village. He condemned the incident and said, “I have clearly said that the punishment for those who commit such a disgusting and inhuman crime should be such that they do not commit such acts again. People should be afraid to even sleep before committing such crimes.”

Targets Congress

Along with this, Scindia, while targeting the Congress said that the reality of INDIA alliance is coming to fore from wherever Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra is passing through.