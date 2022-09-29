MP: HC orders CBI inquiry into nursing council’s recognition of nursing colleges

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a very serious note of the MP Nursing Council’s functioning in granting recognition to nursing colleges high court’s Gwalior bench ordered a CBI inquiry into recognition to as many as 35 nursing colleges by the council.

The order came on Wednesday during the hearing on a good number of petitions.

Notably, the state government recently canceled recognition of more than 90 nursing colleges across the state based on inspection reports which suggested that these colleges were running without adequate staff and paraphernalia.

The division bench of justice Rohit Arya and justice Milind Ramesh Phadke in its order said, “..such students if are given a general promotion by the Medical Science University, then these so-called nurses or para-medical staff, who otherwise are not qualified prima facie, shall be deployed as para-medical staff to the district hospitals, civil hospitals and primary health centers.” “Possibility of the catastrophic situation in the matter of administration of medicines and health care of the ignorant patients at their hands cannot be ruled out. It indeed shall give rise to serious public health issues involving the life of lakhs of patients, with far-reaching consequences”, said the court.

The court further said, “We have given our thoughtful consideration to the aforesaid clandestine activities of the Nursing Council and also that of Indian Nursing Council, which has so far maintained blissful silence and has not accounted for the modus operandi adopted while according to the certificate of suitability to such colleges/ institutions prior to the year 2018. Hence, we deem it proper to order for an extensive and comprehensive inquiry into the affairs of the Nursing Council by an independent body.”

The court said, “Under such circumstances, prima facie it appears that the MP Nursing Council is totally oblivious of the Adhiniyam and Niyam as referred to above and has acted in a slipshod manner with ulterior motives for collateral purposes. The act of recognition to these 35 Institutions is prima facie a reflection of indeed uncanny manipulations and surreptitious conclusions in the matter of giving recognition to such institutions indiscriminately and haphazardly.”

In a remark on the functioning of the state’s health department the bench said, “During the course of hearing, it has also transpired that not only the members of the MP Nursing Council but also state officials particularly of the Health Department have been instrumental in granting recognition certificates to these Institutions, vulnerable in the eyes of law.”