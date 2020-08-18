MP HC extends stay on hike in OBC quota till next hearing

BHOPAL: MP High Court on Tuesday extended the stay on government ordinance increasing Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation from 14% to 27%. Anaksha Dubey and others of Jabalpur had challenged the ordinance issued on March 8, 2019. Next hearing will be held on September 23.

The petitioners claimed that owing to the amendment by the state government, OBC quota had increased from existing 14% to 27%. As a result total reservation exceeded upper slab of 50%. The Supreme Court has already cleared that benefit of reservations will not be more than 50% in any circumstances.

Currently, Madhya Pradesh provides 16% reservation to Scheduled Caste, 20% to Scheduled Tribes and OBCs enjoys up to 14% quota.