Indore: 27% quota to OBC could obstruct admission process

The admission process in government colleges and universities could be hampered by the 27 per cent reservation prescribed by the government to students belonging to OBC.

In the admission guidelines for session 2020-21, Department of Higher Education (DHE) has disclosed its reservation policy wherein 27 per cent quota is for students belonging to OBC.

It is to be noted that the government’s move of granting 27 per cent quota instead of previously fixed 14 per cent to OBC was challenged by some candidates, who had taken state service exam-2019 conducted by MPPSC, in Madhya Pradesh High Court.

As the case is sub-judice, the MPPSC has not conducted any other exam after SSE-2019 till date. It is waiting for final verdict of the court into the matter.

Meanwhile, the DHE has issued admission guidelines with mentioning quota policy.

“If the court’s verdict does not come before the allocation of seats to students in colleges and universities, the government may have to put admissions on 27 per cent seats on halt,” said a senior academic wishing anonymity.

He stated that if the verdict was in favour of the petitioners then the DHE would have to reduce the quota for OBC to 14 per cent and release remaining seats for unreserved category students. If the verdict is against the petitioners, DHE will be able to grant admission on all the 27 per cent seats.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat said that they hope the court decision comes early so that the admissions could be done without any hassle.

Breather for law aspirants and colleges

Department of Higher Education (DHE) has permitted law colleges awaiting recognition from Bar Council of India to participate in the admission process. The news has come as a major reprieve to both law students and colleges. Earlier, the DHE had refused to allow colleges lacking BCI recognition to participate in the admission process. Out of 12 colleges in the city, nine do not have recognition. So, they had become ineligible for admission hampering chances of hundreds of students to secure admission as there were limited seats in three colleges with BCI recognition.

In a fresh letter to the universities, the DHE stated that it has permitted those law colleges to participate in the admission process which had paid the recognition fee to BCI and waiting for pre-recognition inspections on their campuses.

The DHE stated that the colleges would have to obtain recognition within six months.