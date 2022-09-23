MP: Hatred is against terrorism, not Islam, says HM Narottam Mishra

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Backing the visit of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to the mosque in Delhi, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said the party has no heart for Islam, but for terrorism.

Making the blunt statement and slamming all controversies, Narottam Mishra who reached Jabalpur, expressed the party's thinking that the Sangh chief's visit to the mosque is a sign that we are not against any religion.

"The thinking of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been clear from the beginning, the party is not against any religion and we have been worshipers of Rahim and Raskhan. Our culture has been of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' from the very beginning," says he.

Notably, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, met with many Muslim intellectuals including Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilvasi Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque.

As per sources close to RSS, issues like the Hijab controversy, Gyanvapi, and maintenance of peace and harmony among religions were discussed in the meeting.

Other than Bhagwat, senior RSS members including Dr Krishna Gopal, Indresh Kumar, Ramlal and Karish Kumar also participated in today's meeting. Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS told that the meeting was a part of the 'Samvad' process

The controversy over Hijab erupted from Karnataka college and is currently being heard in Supreme Court. It also came up in the findings of intelligence agencies that DElwas behind triggering the controversy.

When asked about the NIA and ATS action against Terror Funding, Mishra says, "Both the investigating agencies, ATS and NIA, have jointly conducted the operation and while conducting raids in many parts of the country, many people associated with Terror funding have been arrested."