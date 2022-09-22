e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: 51K posts vacant but no recruitment; candidates selected in primary teachers’ test stage demo

In a memorandum, they claimed that not a single primary teacher has been recruited since 2011

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Candidates who have cleared the Primary Teacher’s Eligibility Test protested at the Neelam Park in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Candidates who have cleared the Primary Teacher’s Eligibility Test protested at the Neelam Park in the city on Thursday, demanding recruitment to 51,000 vacant posts of primary teachers in schools all over the state. The exam was conducted by Professional Examination in 2020.

In a memorandum, they claimed that not a single primary teacher has been recruited since 2011 with the result that thousands of primary schools don’t have teachers and a large number have only one teacher. This is adversely impacting basic education to children of the state.

The memorandum has been addressed to the secretary of the school education department.

The memorandum said that even two years after the test, the state government has not issued an advertisement for recruitment of teachers. It demanded that the advertisement be issued forthwith a joint counselling be held by the school education and tribal affairs departments.

article-image

