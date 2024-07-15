MP: Hamidia College Now PM College Of Excellence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The PM College of Excellence was inaugurated by Minister of State Krishna Gaur in Bhopal on Sunday. The Government Hamidia Arts and Commerce College in Bhopal has been renamed and launched as the PM College of Excellence. The college's name was officially changed on the campus's main gate to reflect this new status.

During the inauguration, Gaur stated that through PM College, students will gain both theoretical and practical knowledge. She also inaugurated the 'Bhartiye Gyan Parampara Prakosht' (Indian Knowledge Tradition Cell), Hindi Book Academy Cell, and Student Service Centre at the college.

She emphasised that young people now have the opportunity to enhance their future by engaging in employment-oriented courses. Additionally, she said she is proud that Hamidia College has been selected as the PM College of Excellence for the district, as the college has a glorious history.