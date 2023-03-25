 MP: Gurbeer Pal Singh inspects NCC units in Narmadapuram
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
​​ | Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Director General (DG) of the headquarters of National Cadet Core Lieutenant General Gurbeer Pal Singh (ABMS, BSM), New Delhi, inspected the NCC units in Narmadapuram.

The officials of the 5 MP Girls Battalion and 13 MP Battalion, Army staff, civil staff, 5 MP girls and others were introduced to Lt General Singh.

The selected cadets of the NCC gave guard of honour to the Director General. Lt General Singh also took part in Puneet Sagar campaign at Sethani Ghat. As many as 800 cadets were administered oath to keep all the water bodies clean in the presence of Lt General Singh. After the oath-taking ceremony, the NCC cadets launched a cleanliness drive.

NCC officer Jai Verma was honoured for doing outstanding work. Lt General Singh also inspected the firing range built at the Narmada College.

