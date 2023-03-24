 Bhopal: Another pair of Kuno cheetahs soon to be released in wild
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park (Sheopur) authorities are all set to release another batch of Cheetahs into the wild shortly.

Earlier, four Namibian Cheetahs in two phases were released into the wild.  It’s learnt that two more cheetahs are to be released in the third phase. Forest officials of Kuno said to Free Press that preparations are underway to release a fresh pair of cheetahs into the jungle shortly.

In the meantime, the four released Cheetahs are showing good survival skills in the wild by making the kills. This has given a big sigh of relief for the forest officials who were keeping their fingers crossed on the release of Cheetahs into the wild.

But by surviving in wild conditions, the released cheetahs have allayed all kinds of apprehensions.   

