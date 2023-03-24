MP: After almost a century, Swamp deer to roam again in Bandhavgarh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was perhaps almost a century ago that Swamp Deer (Barahsingha) might have taken the leap in the jungles of Bandhavgarh. Owing to unknown reasons they disappeared all of a sudden, without leaving any trace.

As there is no written history about their disappearance from Bandhavgarh jungles, hence it could not be said with certainty whether they migrated to other places or disappeared due to any particular reason. But soon they will again be spotted in the jungles of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

The reserve field director Rajiv Mishra told Free Press that Swamp Deer will be brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve and released in the presence of forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on March 26. “ We have received permission to translocate 100 swamp deer. They would be translocated in a phased manner,” he said.

The numbers of swamp deer to be brought in the first phase may fluctuate as it is on the given day how many of them could be captured for translocation. The initial plan is to translocate at least 50 swamp deer to Bandhavgarh from Kanha Tiger Reserve. A senior officer of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said on condition of anonymity that efforts were made to search the documents to know something about the presence and disappearance of swamp deer from Bandhavgarh but nothing could be known.

As per the local sayings, it came to light that swamp deer were present in Bandhavgarh 100 years ago. In box Besides tigers, the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve houses Bison, elephant, leopard and now Swamp Deer will be added to the wildlife tally of the reserve. In 2012, in all 53 Bisons were translocated to reserve, their number currently stands at 150. In box Kanha Tiger Reserve Field Director SK Singh said to Free Press that normally, translocation does not take place in summer but owing to rainfall and other related activities, temperatures are down and so the weather is suitable for shifting the swamp deer. Kanha Tiger Reserve, spread in Mandla and Balaghat district, has at least 1000 swamp deer.