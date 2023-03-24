Bhopal: 5-day Fauji Mela at MBM College from March 29 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All three wings of the Indian army, infantry, air force and navy will display their power at Fauji Mela here in Bhopal from March 29, said the officials on Friday. The fete will be organised at MBM college ground Bhopal from March 29 and will conclude on April 2 .

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to inaugurate the fete.

The motive of the fete is to share the strength of the Indian army with the common people. Information regarding recruitment will also be given to the youngsters.

Sources informed that in the five-day Fauji Mela, people will come to know about the Indian Army, their weaponry, their training skills, ultra modern techniques of combat, tanks, heavy guns, etc. Apart from this, information about the Indian air force aircrafts, jet fighters, combat helicopter and others, will also be shared.

The navy, on the other hand, will share information about war-ships, submarines and other modern gadgets at the fete.