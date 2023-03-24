Statue of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev to be installed in Bhopal: MP CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said statues of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev will be installed on the premises of Manuabhan Tekri in the city.

“The saga of the trio freedom fighters will also be included in the curriculum of class 1-12. Their sacrifice will inspire the young generations a lot,” he added.

Chouhan was speaking in an event ‘Smriti Diwas’ at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Monday. The Directorate of Culture organised the event to mark Shaeed Diwas.

He further said “We are taught in history that Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi got Independence. We forgot the contributions of Veer Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh Bhima Nayak and Tantya Mama.”

He said that the event was organised in a hurry but thanked all guests who came to attend the function on short notice. He especially thanked lyricist Manoj Muntashir for accepting the invitation event when the invite was sent just three days back. “Manoj refused to take any fee for the event saying that it was his tribute to the three martyrs,” Chouhan added.