Bhopal: No floating restaurant at boat club NGT bans construction over violation of environmental rules

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT), Bhopal, has put a ban on the ongoing construction of a floating restaurant at Boat Club (Upper Lake). Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Justice Arun Verma presided over the hearing regarding the floating restaurant being constructed by Madhya Pradesh Tourism (MPT).

As per the order, the green tribunal observed that the Lake is under great threat and there are continuous constructions (as alleged) falling within the Full Tank Level (FTL), felling of trees, deep holes dug for construction of permanent pillars violate the environmental rules and provisions of Ramsar Convention.

NGT further observed that under the garb of tourism, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) was permitting construction of permanent and semi-permanent nature, which is strictly prohibited under Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

The order further read, “The reply submitted by authorities are of no use and are not intended to protect the Bhoj Wetland. The Tourism policy paper has been filed before this Tribunal which lacks authentications and is having no relevance to be kept on record. The reported provisions are intended to apply for Narmada Valley through a committee of more than 06 departments under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, which has not made any recommendation applicable in this case. Repeated letters issued by the Executive Director/Member Secretary, State Wetland Authority were neither taken into consideration nor replied to the Wetland Authorities.”

Since activities which have been enumerated in this application are against the provisions of Wetland Rules, 2017 and are without any permission from the competent authority and also against the order dated March 16, 2022 issued by the Environment Department, thus, NGT has no option but to direct that no construction be permitted within the area in violation of environmental rules and against the provisions.