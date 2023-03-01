MP: Guna man climbs tank, threatens to jump after wife refuses to go to her in-laws; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Guna man climbs tank threatens to jump after wife refuses to go to her in-laws | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Kood jaunga, faand jaunga, mar jaunga’, remember this dialogue from Bollywood blockbuster Sholay? A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district pulled something similar and threatened to die by jumping off a water tank after his wife refused to go to her in-laws house on Wednesday.

The man finally agreed to climb down the tank after hours of requests from the police and an assurance from his wife that she will go to her in-laws.

Couple had a fight two days ago

The incident was reported from Haddi Meel area of Guna where Abhishek Rai (26), a resident of Puranpura, Vidisha pulled a stunt to make his wife Krishna Parihar come back home after a fight. The couple reportedly had a fight two days ago after which Krishna came to live at her parents home. When Abhishek came to Guna to take her back, she refused to go with him.

This prompted Abhishek to climb up the water tank and blackmail his wife to come back home or else he will jump from the tank.

After receiving information, Krishna reached the spot and asked Abhishek to come down, but he declined. Police also reached the spot soon after and made several unsuccessful requests for Abhishek to come down.

He finally agreed to climb down the water tank after his wife assured that she would comply with whatever he said and would head home with him.

Police brought him down with ropes

Even after the situation was sorted and Abhishek agreed to climb down from the water tank, the police still brought him down with the help of ropes as a precautionary measure in case Abhishek pulled something funny midway.