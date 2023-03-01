Madhya Pradesh: 'Possessed' woman's family members attack others in Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a woman was attacked by the family members of a woman who was allegedly possessed by Hindu Goddess.

The incident was reported from Khajara village in Raghogarh tehsil of Guna district, where Kamlabai Banjara, 45, informed that she was attacked by the family members of Bintubai.

The complainant claimed that it all started a couple of days back when Bintubai was possessed by a Goddess and told her and her husband's name to another woman and her husband from the village.

When Kamlabai went to ask Bintubai why she named her and her husband, she was thrashed by her family members. The police have registered an FIR against four people on his complaint.

Kamalabai, a resident of Khajra in Raghogarh area, said, “There is a temple of the goddess in her village and about 4 to 5 days ago, a Goddess possessed Bintubai . She was repeatedly saying that I am Kamla, I am Kamla. My husband is Kadu”.

“After listening to this, I became bit curious to know why Bintubai (she was possessed at that time) was taking her and her husband's name. When I went to inquire at her house, I found Laxman and his wife Bintubai, Naina and Bhulibai all four at home. They attacked me,” Kamlabai said.

“All four started abusing me. Naina hit me with a stick and hurt my left arm. When I shouted, my daughter-in-law Anitabai and girl Lallibai came to save me. So Bintubai hit Anitabai with a stick. Laxman dragged my daughter by holding her resulting in a fall in which my girl got hurt in the knee. Dhulibai beat up my daughter Lallibai. Kandha and Shantibai came to our rescue hearing the screams," complainant Kamlabai said.

On the complaint of Kamlabai, the police have registered an FIR against the four accused. A case has been registered against them under sections of assault.