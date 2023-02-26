Bhopal: BJP seeks clarification from Guna MP KP Yadav on remark ‘aimed’ at Scindias

BJP Member of Parliament KP Yadav |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): BJP Member of Parliament KP Yadav has stoked a controversy with his statement that India would have been celebrating its 175th year of Independence instead of 75th had some people not deceived freedom fighter Rani Lakshmibai, then. The video of the parliamentarian’s statement, which is seen as an indirect attack on the Scindia family, has gone viral on social media platforms. It is learnt that the BJP organisation has taken a serious note and sought an explanation from the Guna MP.

Yadav on Sunday reached the party office apparently to clarify his stand.

Notably, Yadav and Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are not on good terms. Once a close aide of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Yadav had joined BJP and got the party ticket to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Guna constituency. Yadav had wrested the Guna seat from 4-time MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Congress candidate then, by a huge margin. However, the equations once again changed after Scindia joined BJP along with his close aides which brought down the Kamal Nath government.