 MP Guest Teachers Denied Regularization, Granted 25% Reservation In Recruitment; State-Wide Protest Planned
The High Court had directed the School Education Department to take action according to the rules.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
MP High Court | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has said that guest teachers in Madhya Pradesh will not be granted regularisation but will instead be given 25% reservation in direct recruitment. This decision follows a petition by guest teachers, which was resolved by Commissioner of Public Instruction Shilpa Gupta on the instructions of the High Court.

The High Court had directed the School Education Department to take action according to the rules. Following the directions of HC, DPI cites the Madhya Pradesh State School Education Service (Educational Cadre) Service Conditions and Recruitment Rules 2018 and the revised rules of December 1, 2022. Under these rules, the recruitment of teachers will be conducted through a teacher selection test following the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), as outlined in Rule- 8 sub-rule (5).

Additionally, sub-rule 7b (4) of Rule-11 reserves 25% of available teacher posts in direct recruitment for guest teachers. Guest teachers who have served for at least three academic sessions and 200 days will be eligible for the 25% reservation. If reserved posts for guest teachers remain vacant, they will be opened to other qualified candidates.

CPI Gupta emphasized that the rules clearly state there is no provision for the automatic regularization of guest teachers. Appointments will be made on the basis of merit within the reserved 25% quota for guest teachers.

The petitioners, including Firoz Mansuri from Neemuch, Birja Baghel from Alirajpur, Rajesh Kumar Chandrawanshi from Dewas, and Sunil Piplode from Barwani, had argued for regularization, citing their qualifications and years of service.

Sunil Singh Parihar, president of the state guest teacher committee, said that we are demanding regularisation from years; this is our only demand; if our demand is not fulfilled we will not stay quiet. We are organising a state-wide protest on October 2.

