MP govt favours reservation in promotion, will make its case strongly in Court: CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath made it clear that state government is in favour of giving ‘reservation in promotion’ and will present its part strongly in Court.

CM was expressing his views on the decision of Uttrakhand High Court on reservation, on February 7.

He added that Congress respects the Constitution and had given reservation to SC/ST people in educational institutes and in government services.

He asserted that the party would never ever finish the reservation. He criticised that thought of Uttrakhand government in providing reservation to the SC/ST people is just the opposite of the provisions of Constitution.