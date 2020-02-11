MP govt favours reservation in promotion, will make its case strongly in Court: CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath made it clear that state government is in favour of giving ‘reservation in promotion’ and will present its part strongly in Court.
CM was expressing his views on the decision of Uttrakhand High Court on reservation, on February 7.
He added that Congress respects the Constitution and had given reservation to SC/ST people in educational institutes and in government services.
He asserted that the party would never ever finish the reservation. He criticised that thought of Uttrakhand government in providing reservation to the SC/ST people is just the opposite of the provisions of Constitution.
CM stated that Uttrakahnd government does not want to give reservation to the SC/ST people and it reveals the duel face of BJP.
He stated that government has instituted special committee and has rejected the findings of the committee. The committee had found that in the government services SC/ST people are not having proper representation and in Court the government has opposed the reservation extended to them.
He alleged that the BJP is continuously taking the decisions against SC/ST people and also working against the Constitution. He said, “Baba Ambedkar had given the right of reservation to the people of the weaker section to become the part of the stronger country.”
