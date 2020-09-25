MP government removes RERA chairman Anthony de Sa

The state government removed the chairman of Real Estate Regularity Authority (RERA), Anthony de Sa, on Friday.

In the order, former chief secretary de Sa’s date of services was mentioned up to September 25, 2020. His tenure as RERA chairman was shown ended by that date.

In December 2016, when de Sa was appointed as chairman of RERA it was stated that his tenure would be up to 65 years of age or for maximum five years.

The state government reduced the maximum five years limit in this case. De Sa worked as chief secretary with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for about three and a half years.

When the government changed, de Sa became closer to the then chief minister Kamal Nath. At that time, he was even called the unofficial adviser of Nath.

As soon as the BJP took over power in the state and Chouhan became the chief minister, it was reported that the latter was angry with de Sa.