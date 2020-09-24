Madhya Pradesh: CAG report blames health department for failing to provide labs, Rs 2.21 crore go down the drain

Due to carelessness of seven district health department officials, the equipment of blood component separation units became a scrap. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found in its report tabled in the assembly on September 21.

In 2014, the state blood transfusion council had decided to upgrade blood banks in 11 districts where blood component separation units were to be installed. Each unit needs 50 square metres of area for the installation. It was stated that if the district hospitals have no space, it could be installed in one of the rooms.

The CAG examined the documents of the seven hospitals in Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Guna, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur and Ratlam. These seven hospitals were given Rs 35.80 lakh adding the amount to Rs 2.21 crore. The procurements were scheduled to take place in 2015- 2016. It was also stated that the amount would lapse in 2016-17 if not used for the purpose.

The district authorities had procured equipment in time but failed to install within the guarantee period. The laboratories were to start in 2016 but could not become operational till 2019. The guarantee of the equipment ended in 2018.

The CAG found that the health department failed to set up infrastructure for the lab and did not provide training to lab technicians. Worse, the department did not obtain licence from FDA to run the lab. The CAG reports that investment worth Rs 2.21 crore was wasted and also failed to provide service to people.