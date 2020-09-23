CEO-MP violated purchase norms, caused over Rs 5 cr loss, says CAG report

The CAG report has found the Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer guilty of sidelining the instructions of the Election Commission of India in purchase of ‘Voting Compartment’ and thus causing loss of over Rs 5 crore to the exchequer. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) smacks of financial irregularity in the purchase process followed in Madhya Pradesh for the Assembly election 2018.

The CAG has come across various financial and procedural irregularities into the procurement of the voting compartment done on the orders of the CEO-MP.

The Election Commission of India had asked the CEO to purchase the voting compartments. It was specified that the compartment shall be of ‘steel gray colour corrugated plastic sheet’. The CEO was also instructed to follow the procurement store rule.

The CEO issued the orders to the district collectors and the election officer to purchase the PVC Foam fitted voting compartment, in place of ‘steel gray colour corrugated plastic sheet’ from the MP Laghu Uoyghyog Nigam (MP-LUN). The 19 districts procured the item from the MP-LUN between July 2017 and June 2018.