Madhya Pradesh: CAG traces financial sleaze in water resources department

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found financial and procedural irregularities in the state water resources department. The CAG report was tabled in the state assembly on Monday.

The CAG had conducted study of 22 out of 64 projects from 2010 to 2018. These 64 projects are given by the department on the turnkey contract basis. As per report, only one project completed on time while two are running in time bound frame. Rest of the projects were either completed after time limit or could not be finished.

A sum of Rs 2672.33 crore was spent with which 3,14,090 hectares of land was to be irrigated. But only 1,47,648 hectares of land could be irrigated. This means, only 47 per cent of the project target was achieved. The Bhanpura canal project and Garoth micro irrigation project turned out to be total failures.