MP government implements six recommendations MPHRC made following the 2017 Bhopal gang rape case

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Home department has implemented six recommendations made by the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission following the gruesome gangrape of a girl in the state capital in 2017, said the officials on Thursday.

The commission had taken cognizance of a gangrape victim being shooed away by cops from the police station when she had gone to report the matter. The commission made six recommendations to the government following the gruesome incident.

The commission recommendations included sensitising cops on dealing with sexual crime victims, posting of women cops at police stations, early registration of FIR,disciplinary action against guilty police officials among others. A departmental inquiry was conducted against three inspectors and two sub-inspectors regarding the delay in registering the FIR. In compliance with the recommendation, the Police Headquarters, Bhopal has issued a circular regarding the early registration of FIR under Section 154 CrPC. In the context of following the fourth recommendation, a total of 10,528 policemen were trained by the Police Headquarters, Bhopal towards dealing with sexual crime victims.

In compliance with the recommendation, necessary guidelines have been issued by the Police Headquarters, Bhopal to all the district units of Madhya Pradesh regarding the posting of women police staff.

Similarly, in compliance with the Recommendation, the PHQ, Bhopal will conduct a study of the impact on police due to law and order duties and other arrangements at the police station level in major cities of Madhya Pradesh. At the police station level, arrangements are being made for timely registration of first information of crimes and for speedy investigation of serious crimes and serious crimes as per the availability of responsible and dedicated force.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:31 PM IST