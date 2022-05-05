Bhopal: No involvement of Bajrang Dal activists found in primary investigation of Seoni incident, says Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that no involvement of Bajrang Dal activists were identified in the primary investigation of seoni incident. As many as 13 people have been arrested in the case so far.

According to reports, the two tribal men died on Tuesday morning after some people, allegedly belonging to the Bajrang Dal, beat them up over suspicion of cow slaughter in Simaria village under Kurai police station limits.

The minister, however, added that according to primary reports collected by the police it was claimed that the cow meat was seen with the people who had died in the incident.

He informed that a financial assistance worth Rs 8.25 lakh has been approved for the kin of each of the deceased.

Besides, Sampatlal Batti's daughter Sunita Batti has been appointed as a daily wage employee at a tribal girls' hostel in Barelipar village, and Dhansay Inwati's son Jaiprakash has been appointed as a daily wager at a higher secondary school in Vijaypani village, he said.

Financial assistance has also been given to the injured man in the case, Mishra added.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 12:30 PM IST