Bhopal: Bajrang Dal activists lynch two tribals over cow slaughter suspicion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two tribal men were beaten to death while another was seriously injured allegedly by Bajrang dal members on suspicion of cow slaughter under Kurai police station of Seoni, said the police on Tuesday. Five of the accused had been arrested till the reports last came in.

Enraged over the incident, tribals blocked Jabalpur-Nagpur highway demanding action against the accused and justice to the family of the deceased and injured.

SDOP Sashikant Saryam said, “Sampat Batti of Sagar village and Dhanshah of Simaria village were sitting in the house of one Atarlal Batti in Simaria village when a group of around 20 Bajrang Dal members attacked them. The assault took place between 2:30am and 3am on Monday.”

The SDoP said the group started beating the two men mercilessly. Villager Brajesh Batti, who reached the spot after hearing the commotion, too was not spared.

Saryam said that in the past Sampat was caught selling beef (cow meat) and the Bajrang Dal members had come to know that the duo was again indulging in the same practice. “The members informed the police that they had nabbed two men selling beef and asked them to come and arrest them,” said the SDoP and added that the police team that reached the spot found the trio unconscious. They were immediately rushed to a hospital. While Sampat and Dhanshah died during the course of treatment, Brajesh was still fighting for life.

Police station in-charge Ganpat Uike said that a case had been registered under sections 147,148,149 and 302 of the IPC and 3-2-5 of the SC/ST Act against six people. Ten others too have been named in the FIR.

He also said that 12 kg of meat was seized and sent for forensic investigation.

Former CM Kamal Nath tweeted, “I demand strict action against the culprits by announcing a high-level inquiry into the incident. All possible help should be given to the families of the victims and treatment of the injured man at government expense.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:39 PM IST