MP government geared up to fight third possible Covid wave, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Government has ramped up its healthcare infrastructure and services across state to tackle the possible third wave of Covid-19, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan .

The chief minister, however, said that that vaccination is the most important step in fighting the new wave of Coronavirus. “Today, a big campaign for vaccination is going on in the state. The second dose of Corona vaccination has been given to 71 percent of the eligible population of the state, 94 percent of the population has been given the first dose. All the remaining eligible persons will have to come forward for vaccination. It is the responsibility of every person to motivate his acquaintances and family members for vaccination,” Chouhan told media persons after planting saplings in Smart Udyan.

We are making sure that we are fully prepared to face the third wave of Corona infection, said Chouhan. “All arrangements in hospitals like oxygen plants, oxygen lines, oxygen-beds etc. have been tested through mock drills, other arrangements like equipment, medicines, ventilators, concentrators, Covid care centres etc. are being kept ready,” said Chouhan. He further said that all in-charge ministers were personally visiting and overseeing the arrangements of the hospitals in the districts of their respective charge.

It is our endeavour to ensure that there is no wave at all and if at all there is some impact, the state government should be in a position to tackle it, said the chief minister.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:58 PM IST