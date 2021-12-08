Madhya Pradesh: Universities to decide mode of exams for UTD students

BHOPAL:The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has left the decision of conducting UTD (University Teaching Department) exams through online or offline mode on the universities, said the department under secretary.

The order was issued late on Tuesday that said that private and government universities should take the call considering its resources. If the university thinks it is well equipped to conduct exams online, it should go ahead.

Those institutions that are not in position to hold exams in online mode can opt for the traditional way of exam.Universities have been instructed to hold offline exams with 50% strength only besides following the Covid-19 guidelines prescribed by the health department.

The order issued by additional secretary Veeran Singh Bhalavi says that examination for first and third semester of postgraduate courses will be held in December-January for the academic session 2021-22 and universities should decide on mode of the exam.

Earlier, the department of higher education had issued directions of November 16 regarding examinations. In that order it was clearly mentioned that exams will be held in offline mode with 50% strength.

After this order, students of the Rajiv Gandhi Technical University (RGTU) started agitation and asked the university management to organise the exams online. Students had argued that if classes can be held online then why not the exams. RGTU had then written a letter to the Technical Education Department seeking directions.

The issue finally reached the chief minister, in view of the threat of the possible third wave. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had then announced that exams for students of RGTU will be organised online.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 08:44 PM IST