MP Government Allocates ₹500 Crore For Simhastha 2028 Development: 568 Proposals Under Review

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has given approval for creation of a new budget head titled ‘Simhastha’ for the current financial year under the Urban Development and Housing Department. Under the head, a budgetary provision of Rs 500 crores has been made for the current year.

As many as 568 work proposals at an estimated cost of Rs 15,567 crores have been received from 18 departments. The decision was taken in the first Cabinet committee meeting of Simhastha 2028 held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on October 10. The minutes of the meeting were released on Monday. CM directed concerned departments to prepare a long term plan and ensure quality implementation of all projects.

The urban development and housing department is the nodal agency to receive work proposals and examine them. The work proposals will be received through the medium of concerned department, district administration and elected representatives. The administrative sanction to works of action will be given by following different layers of norms.

PWD was directed to convert the proposed 19 km long Simhastha bypass, Ujjain into four lanes. The urban development and housing department has been asked to come up with a drinking water scheme and sewerage for Ujjain’s investment area and Simhastha area. The department has also been asked to examine reconstruction of Dewas gate bus stand through PPP model.

The energy department has been asked to prepare the action plan by assessing the demand of the Simhastha area. The tourism department was directed to prepare an action plan anticipating the influx of pilgrims and keeping in view the facilities to be provided to common people. Ujjain collector gave a presentation regarding the parking facility. MD, Metro Rail Corporation informed about the progress of Indore Metro. The work of laying down a new metro line from Indore to Luv Kush Nagar has been given to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.