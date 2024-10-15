 Madhya Pradesh By-Elections: Kartikey Singh Chouhan, MP Ramakant Bhargava Key Figures In By-Poll Panel For Budhni
Madhya Pradesh By-Elections: Kartikey Singh Chouhan, MP Ramakant Bhargava Key Figures In By-Poll Panel For Budhni

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Kartikey Singh Chouhan (left); MP Ramakant Bhargava (right) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting with the party’s state election committee over by-polls for two assembly seats, on Monday. The discussion was centred round the probable candidates for Budhni and Vijaipur assembly seats. A panel of names, made after the meeting over both seats, will be sent to the party’s central leadership.

The name of Kartikey Singh Chouhan, son of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was also put in the panel. Other than Kartikey’s, the panel consists of the names of former MP Ramakant Bhargava, Guru Prasad Sharma, Rajendra Singh Rajput, and Asharam Yadav.

article-image

There was not much discussion over Vijaipur constituency from where Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat is set to get a ticket. The BJP’s central leadership will announce the candidates for Budhi and Vijaipur assembly seats. After the meeting, the BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma said discussions were held over Budhni and Vijaipur seats.

The members of the election committee also gave suggestions for these two seats, he said, adding that a panel of names prepared at the meeting would be sent to the central leadership. The party workers in Bhudni forwarded Kartikey’s name, but because of the BJP’s formula for ‘Parivarwad (familism),’ it is difficult for Kartikey to get a ticket from Budhni.

