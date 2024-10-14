 Madhya Pradesh By-Elections: BJP Likely To Field Ramniwas Rawat From Vijaypur Seat; Budhni Remains Mystery
Madhya Pradesh By-Elections: BJP Likely To Field Ramniwas Rawat From Vijaypur Seat; Budhni Remains Mystery

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP State President VD Sharma, State Co-Incharge Satish Upadhyay, etc.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Ramniwas Rawat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP state election management committee met on Monday to discuss the several party-related issues on.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP State President VD Sharma, State Co-Incharge Satish Upadhyay, etc.

Sources said that the discussion remained focused on the upcoming assembly by the election of Budhni and Vijaypur. The leaders mulled over how to draw the by-election strategy and ensure the party's win.

The names of probable candidates also came for discussion. As far as Vijaypur assembly by-election is concerned, the name of forest minister Ramniwas Rawat is almost final, as it is said that he had joined the BJP (by leaving Congress) with the condition of getting an election ticket.

article-image

The confusion remains on the contestant of Budhni-- Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's bastion. Notably, the seat became vacant after Chouhan won Lok Sabha election from Vidisha constituency.

It is learnt that the BJP will inform the decision taken by the state election management committee to the party high command, following which the names will be finalised.  
The meeting was also attended by BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member Satyanarayana Jatia, Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, Rajendra Shukla, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rakesh Singh, Prahlad Patel, MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani, Member of Parliament Maya Naroliya, etc.

