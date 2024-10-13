CM Mohan Yadav Moots Industrial Belt To Create Jobs; Highlights Tradition, Development During In Maheshwar | FP Photo

Maheshwar/ Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined Shastra Puja at historic Maheshwar. Addressing attendees, he linked the event to the rich heritage of Shastra Puja, emphasising its significance as a symbol of self-defence and a stance against injustice and exploitation.

Yadav remarked that protecting both religion and the nation heavily relies on the preparation and availability of arms. During the ceremony, held in the karmabhoomi of Lokmata Ahilya Bai, the Chief Minister announced plans for notable local developments, including establishing an industrial belt to enhance employment opportunities for the youth.

He also introduced the proposal for a textile tourism village and the construction of ‘Ahilya Lok’ in honour of the local heritage. ‘Maheshwar, chosen for the Shastra Puja, exemplifies good governance and public welfare represented by Lokmata Devi Ahilya. Her leadership principles resonate with our current government’s philosophy of inclusion, empowerment, and development,’ Yadav stated.

He highlighted how Ahilya Bai employed artisans from various regions and significantly contributed to women’s empowerment, ensuring that Maheshwar emerged as a renowned centre for the iconic Maheshwari saree.

He expressed gratitude towards the Maharashtra government for renaming Ahmednagar to Ahilya Nagar, marking the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilya, and credited this act with revitalising her vision for a welfare-oriented state.

The Chief Minister also discussed the establishment of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, connecting it to the historical tradition of taking up arms against injustice, which inspired the current series of weapon worship programmes across the state. The Chief Minister's administration aims to rationalise district and tehsil boundaries, making governance more accessible to the general public.

Yadav inaugurated 43 construction works worth Rs 83.2 crore and released the ‘Khargone Vaibhav Pustika’ to promote tourism in Maheshwar, benefiting numerous local government scheme beneficiaries. The ceremony was well-attended by local dignitaries, including MP Gajendra Singh Patel, Rajya Sabha member Sumer Singh Solanki, MLA Rajkumar Meo, and district panchayat president Anubai Tanwar, along with various officials.

In an emotional highlight of the day, Yadav paid tribute at the historic Maheshwar fort, where he offered flowers on the throne of Goddess Ahilya and worshipped a sword once wielded by the iconic ruler herself, underscoring the significance of this cultural heritage. Earlier, Chief Minister Yadav was warmly welcomed and awarded a guard of honour.

In light of the impending Simhastha festival, Yadav announced several developmental projects, including:

* Upgrading Maheshwar's Community Health Centre to a Civil Hospital

* Construction of roads valued at Rs 5.5 crore in Jhapri and Rs 4.5 crore from Bangaria to Soma Khedi

* Naming Mandleshwar College after Maharishi Mandan Mishra

* Renovation of two temples in the area

* Expansion of Narsingh Ghat

* Promotion of the textile industry and the creation of an industrial zone near Maheshwar

* Construction of a divider on Barwah-Dhamnod road