 CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate ₹658 Crore Development Projects During Ujjain Visit On October 13
The Chief Minister's visit will focus on infrastructure development, aimed at enhancing connectivity and promoting regional growth across Ujjain and surrounding areas.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Ujjain on October 13. According to the official schedule, he will arrive at the Ninoora helipad at 10:00 AM. His first event will be the inauguration of Pratibha Syntex Industries on Indore Road, where he will participate at 10:20 AM.

