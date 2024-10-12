CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate ₹658 Crore Development Projects During Ujjain Visit On October 13

X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Ujjain on October 13. According to the official schedule, he will arrive at the Ninoora helipad at 10:00 AM. His first event will be the inauguration of Pratibha Syntex Industries on Indore Road, where he will participate at 10:20 AM.

The Chief Minister's visit will focus on infrastructure development, aimed at enhancing connectivity and promoting regional growth across Ujjain and surrounding areas.

According to information, the Chief Minister will reach Kartik Mela Ground at 11:20 AM to attend the Dussehra Milan Utsav and perform the foundation stone-laying ceremony for projects worth ₹658 crore. The projects include the construction of a four-lane road from Shankaracharya Chauraha to Chandukhedi, costing ₹225.96 crore, and a two-lane ROB and bridge on the Shipra River. Other key projects include the construction of the Ujjain-Badnagar bypass, costing ₹67.69 crore, and several road and bridge developments across the region.

Following this, at 12:35 PM, Yadav will attend a local event at Mungi Tiraha. His day will conclude with participation in a program at Shree Kshetra Valmiki Dham on Tilkeshwar Marg, Shipra Ghat, at 8:00 PM.