MP: Gang Defrauding Americans Busted By Gwalior Police; Homeland Security US Department Joins Probe

Gwalior (Madhya Pardesh): In a major fraud case, Gwalior police have arrested a gang involved in scamming individuals abroad, particularly in the United States from Gwalior. The gang used to pose as employees of a reputed software company and convince them that their computers or laptops were infected with viruses.

The fraudsters, recently captured by the Jhansi Road Police at Hotel Ashirwad in Madhavnagar, operated through a call center, targeting individuals in America and other countries.

The arrested fraudsters disclosed that they received leads of potential victims through a WhatsApp group administered by a kingpin named Moti Sikarwar, who operated from Dubai. Each successful scam earned the gang members a commission, typically around 5%, which was paid through gift cards. A database of over 5,000 mobile numbers of potential targets has been found from the gang.

The police collaborated with the U.S. Homeland Security Department to uncover the network's operations. A joint team comprising officials from the Homeland Security Department and the local police force of Gwalior, led by Superintendent of Police, obtained crucial information from the arrested suspects and conducted further interrogations.

The arrested individuals, currently on remand, are expected to face intense questioning regarding their activities and connections. The collaboration between the U.S. Homeland Security Department and Gwalior police is anticipated to shed more light on the extent of the scam and uncover additional accomplices involved in this elaborate fraud scheme.