 Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Nagar Zone 1, Vishal Megamart & More; Check Full List Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan April 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Nagar Zone 1, Vishal Megamart & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Nagar Zone 1, Vishal Megamart & More; Check Full List Here

To reduce disruption, residents are urged to schedule their activities during the designated power outages.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state energy board has announced a schedule of power outages on April 6 for several parts of Bhopal city. In order to make maintenance and repair work easier, the power outages are planned to occur at certain times. 

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Hail & Rain Likely Across 33 Districts; Strong Winds @ 30-50 Km/h
article-image

The schedule is as follows: 

Area: Residents of Badwai Village, Comfort Height, Sigma Green Colony, Industrial Area, Global Park City, Swarn Kunj, Rajat Golden Nest, Gad Chauraha, Classic Apartment, Lalghati Chauraha, Barela Gaon, Vijay Stambh, MP Nagar Zone 1, Rama Complex, Nalanda Complex, Vishal Megamart, Gayatri Mandir and nearest area are going to face a power disruption of long 6 hours on Sunday.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

To reduce disruption, residents are urged to schedule their activities during the designated power outages.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Nagar Zone 1, Vishal Megamart & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Nagar Zone 1, Vishal Megamart & More;...

MP Weather Update: Hail & Rain Likely Across 33 Districts; Strong Winds @ 30-50 Km/h

MP Weather Update: Hail & Rain Likely Across 33 Districts; Strong Winds @ 30-50 Km/h

MP: ‘Congress Ke Liye Abhi Jhatke Baki Hain…’ Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya As Several...

MP: ‘Congress Ke Liye Abhi Jhatke Baki Hain…’ Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya As Several...

MP High Court: Woman Living With A Man With Or Without Marriage Entitled To Maintenance After...

MP High Court: Woman Living With A Man With Or Without Marriage Entitled To Maintenance After...

Lok Sabha Elections: INDIA Bloc To Support New Candidate In Khajuraho After Nomination Of SP's Meera...

Lok Sabha Elections: INDIA Bloc To Support New Candidate In Khajuraho After Nomination Of SP's Meera...