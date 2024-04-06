Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In MP Nagar Zone 1, Vishal Megamart & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state energy board has announced a schedule of power outages on April 6 for several parts of Bhopal city. In order to make maintenance and repair work easier, the power outages are planned to occur at certain times.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Residents of Badwai Village, Comfort Height, Sigma Green Colony, Industrial Area, Global Park City, Swarn Kunj, Rajat Golden Nest, Gad Chauraha, Classic Apartment, Lalghati Chauraha, Barela Gaon, Vijay Stambh, MP Nagar Zone 1, Rama Complex, Nalanda Complex, Vishal Megamart, Gayatri Mandir and nearest area are going to face a power disruption of long 6 hours on Sunday.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

To reduce disruption, residents are urged to schedule their activities during the designated power outages.