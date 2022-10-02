MP: Gandhi Jayanti will be meaningful only if we adopt ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, says CM Shivraj

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Jayanti will be meaningful only if a person adopts one of the works or ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi, says chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He was speaking at Rashtriya Mahatma Gandhi Samman and Eke Ram Rahim...Bhajnanjali at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Sunday. Chouhan feted Rashtriya Mahatma Gandhi Samman -2021 to Gramin Vikas Vigyan Samiti, Jodhpur.

Directorate of culture and Swaraj Sansthan organised the event to mark the birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister of India late Lal Bahadur Shastri

Besides felicitation, the performance of singer Dhruv Sharma and Swarna Shri from Vrindavan was held which enchanted the audience. They presented a song ‘ Hey Ram Hey Ram…’ to pay tribute to Gandhi. They also presented some devotional songs like ‘Mere Banke Bihari…,’ ‘Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Rama Narayanam…’ and others which won a huge round of applause from the audience.

Some photographs related to events about Mahatma Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh were also displayed under an exhibition ‘Madhya Pradesh Mein Gandhi’ Principal Secretary Culture and tourism Sheo Sekhar Shukla and director culture Aditi Kumar Tripathi were present.

