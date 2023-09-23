MP: G-20 Representatives Visit Khajuraho Temples

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The representatives of G-20 countries visited the western cluster of Khajuraho temples on the last day of the two-day conference on Friday. The delegates were acquainted with the history and culture of the Chandel dynasty.

The conference of the fourth infrastructure working group of G-20 nations began on Thursday when the representatives discussed the challenges the world is facing and how to deal with them. In the first session of the conference, the issues related to infrastructure came up for discussion. In the second session, the delegates spoke about how to develop infrastructure and the problems associated with it.

Representatives of a few countries virtually took part in the conference and shared their experiences with the delegates. This was the second conference of G-20 in Khajuraho after its first meeting was held in February. (box) Collector speaks about development Collector of Chhatarpur Sandeep GR informed the delegates about the development of Chhatarpur and Khajuraho. He also spoke about the challenges of increasing population and urbanisation.

According to Sandeep GR, tourism is the main source of livelihood of the people in Khajuraho. He also informed the delegates about the upkeep of temples and about the maintenance of historical artifacts. Plans are afoot to make Khajuraho a solar city after Sanchi, the collector said.