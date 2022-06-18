e-Paper Get App

MP: Five of marriage party killed, 36 injured as a mini-truck overturns

Incident happened in Shahdol

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
Victims of accident at hospital | Free Press

Shahdol (MP), Jun 18 (PTI)

Five persons, including a teenage boy, were killed and 36 others injured after a mini-truck carrying them to a marriage function overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday in Tikahi village under Beohari police station limits, a police official said.

"The driver of the speeding mini-truck carrying a total of 42 persons to a marriage function lost control at a turn near a dhaba (roadside eatery) at Tikahi," Beohari police station's in-charge Sudhir Soni told PTI.

These people were going to Dol village from Dholar for the wedding ceremony, he said.

"Five persons, including a 15-year-old boy, died on the spot, while 36 others were injured in the accident, 10 of them critically," he said, adding that other deceased were in the age group of 40 to 45 years.

The driver of the vehicle and the groom were safe, Soni said.

While 10 seriously injured persons are undergoing treatment at Shahdol Medical College, while others are being treated at Beohari hospital, he said.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered against the driver, he said.

