MP: Female cheetah still in Vijaypur jungle, kills gazelle

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Female Namibian cheetah Asha is still in the jungles of Vijaypur, which is far from Kuno National Park in Sheopur district. It killed an Indian gazelle (chinkara) to satiate its hunger. A tracking team is following its movement and updating senior officials.

“Asha is still in the jungles of Vijaypur. On Saturday, it had killed an Indian gazelle in Silpura area. It is yet to return to jungles of Kuno,” said a forest official at Kuno National Park.

A tracking team is monitoring the movement of female Cheetah Asha. It was a few days back that it had crossed the borders of Kuno National Park and headed to Shivpuri district. Later, it returned to Vijaypur jungle area.

Senior officers of forest department are taking daily report about the location of Asha and giving directions to the field staff.

Poacher nabbed in Kuno, gun seized

A hunter has been apprehended from Kuno National Park that has 18 adult cheetahs and four cubs. A gun buried by the hunter in riverbed was also recovered.

A senior officer of Kuno said that a hunter was arrested eight days back. A ranger said one more hunter was arrested few days back. His locked house was searched thoroughly.

Both hunters belong to Mongia tribe living in nearby villages of Kuno.