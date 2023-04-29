MP Weather Update: Denizens, carry your umbrellas as Met forecasts heavy rain in Bhopal this weekend; hailstorm in several districts

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and hailstorm are likely to continue in state till May 4, with winds blowing at a speed of 60 to 65 km per hour. The meteorological department has also issued an advisory, highlighting next two days as crucial.

Meteorologist HS Pandey said, “It is raining in the entire state. The main reason for this is two western disturbances active in North India, which are quite strong. Along with this there is also the effect of cyclones. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm on April 29-30. From May 1 another western disturbance is becoming active. Due to this the weather will change for 3-4 days.”

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains for the next two days i.e. Saturday and Sunday in the state capital Bhopal.

Temperature drops to 6.9 degree Celsius in Nowgong

On Friday too, hailstorms accompanied with rain occurred in many districts including Bhopal, Burhanpur, Khargone, Sehore, Ujjain, Betul. Malajkhand and Khargone have recorded more than 1 inch of rain in the last 24 hours.

After the rain, there has been a significant drop in the day temperature. In Nowgong, the temperature dropped to 6.9 degree Celsius. The day temperature here was recorded at 29.5 degree Celsius on Friday, which was the lowest in the entire state. A drop of 3.3 degree Celsius was observed in Umaria.

