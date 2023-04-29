WATCH: Hailstorm damages banana & turmeric plantations in MP's Burhanpur, causes heavy loss to farmers

unseasonal rains and hailstorms damaged lush banana plantations |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): It is indeed an agony-filled April for farmers as unseasonal rains and hailstorms damaged lush banana plantations of Burhanpur and adjoining areas on Friday evening.

The storm started at 3 pm and continued for about an hour. Plum-sized hailstones hit the banana and turmeric crops in the area, causing acute losses to farmers.

The farms looked all battered as uprooted banana plants lay lifelessly on ground.

Not only did hailstones caused damage to the crop, but it affected vehicular traffic on the Indore-Ichhapur and Amravati highways, and many trees were uprooted and fallen. In many areas, the tin roofs of houses have been blown away, and in many areas, the power supply got affected as electric poles and distribution points (DPs) have been uprooted.

Farmers in the area claimed that not only bananas, but the risk of rotting has increased due to the drenching of turmeric due to rain. Apart from this, the maize crop in Khaknar and Shahpur areas has also suffered heavy losses.

According to an estimate, about seven hundred acres of crops in the district have been damaged. Farmers claimed that more than 40 villages in the district were affected by the unseasonal rain.

Crop damage survey begins, collector, MP reached Bambada to take stock of situation

District collector Bhavya Mittal started the survey work by forming a team of three members. Besides, the collector, along with MP Dnyaneshwar Patil, other public representatives, and officials of the Revenue Department, reached the spot to take stock of the situation at Bambada village. The survey team includes officers of agriculture, horticulture, and revenue, including Patwari.

The MP and the collector, after discussing with the farmers, assured them that compensation would be provided soon.

Collector Mittal asked the officers and patwaris to take stock of crop damage due to untimely rains and strong winds in the district. Make sure to get an immediate report from Patwaris. Make sure to send the crop damage survey, a report compiled from all the tehsils. She said the damage is being assessed. Its report will come by evening. Compensation will be distributed under RBC 6-4 of the Revenue Department's rule.