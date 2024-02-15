MP: Father Of Absconding Dacoit Confesses Son's ₹2 Cr Gold Loot At Pandokhar Dham (WATCH)

WATCH: Father Of Robbery Accused Confesses Son's Crime With Pandokhar Baba | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In an unusual incident, the concerned father of a dacoit went to Pandokhar Dham to confess his son’s sins on Thursday. Demanding son’s immediate arrest, the father revealed that his son, along with his four friends, looted Rs 2.25 crores from a Gwalior jewellery bizman on January 31. The confession was captured in a video and is currently going viral on social media.

#WATCH | Father Of Absconding Dacoit Who Looted Gold Worth Rs 2 Crore From Bizman In Gwalior Reaches Pandokhar Dham, Seeks Arrest Of His Son#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/z4OwdXK9lt — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 15, 2024

A robbery took place in Morena on January 31, where the accused and his friends looted Gwalior businessman Rahul Aggarwal of gold worth Rs 2crore. Since then, the accused has been absconding. On Thursday, a man reached the court of Pandokhar Sarkar and revealed that his son has chosen a wrong path in life and he is one behind the robbery case of Morena.

When Pandokhar baba asked the details, he said, “4 more youths are involved in the robbery case and they are Ajay Pal, Sanjay Rajak and I don’t know the others.”

Pandokhar baba had details in advance

Interestingly, when the father failed to name all the accused, Pandokhar baba said, “It’s fine! You don’t know? I have the details written with me. Read it.”

Pandokhar baba revealed, “The names of all the accused are Vivek Yadav, Ramu Yadav, Ajay Pal and Sanjay Rajak. Police have also placed a reward of Rs 20,000 on the accused. They will be arrested soon.”

Father seeks arrest

Also, the baba revealed that all the accused will be arrested soon. When he asked the father if he was sure that he wanted to confess his son’s crime, the father said, “He should be arrested. He has committed a crime.”