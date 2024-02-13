 Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Called For 'Job Interview', Woman Held Hostage, Assaulted & Robbed In Rewa, Police Launches Manhunt To Nab Culprits
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMadhya Pradesh Shocker: Called For 'Job Interview', Woman Held Hostage, Assaulted & Robbed In Rewa, Police Launches Manhunt To Nab Culprits

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Called For 'Job Interview', Woman Held Hostage, Assaulted & Robbed In Rewa, Police Launches Manhunt To Nab Culprits

The victim, Vindhya Shrivastav, was called for an "interview" by a "bank". However, later it emerged that it was ruse to commit the crime.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Rewa, February 13: A female job seeker was held hostage, assaulted and robbed in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. The robbery took place on Monday, February 12, under the limits of Civil Line police station in Rewa city. The victim, Vindhya Shrivastav, was called for an "interview" by a "bank". However, later it emerged that it was ruse to commit the crime. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Vindhya has been looking for a job of assistant bank manager. She received a call from a person who claimed to be associated with one "Bandhan Bank". The person asked her to appear for an interview at an office in Krishna building. She arrived at the office with her driver on February 12. The driver was asked to sit in the waiting area.

Read Also
MP: Gun Shots Fired At AC-1 Coach Of Rewa-Bhopal Rewanchal Express; Probe On
article-image

According to Vindhya, there were some people in the office, including those who appeared to be candidates. However, something was not adding up, she said. As soon as she decided to leave the place, people present at the office started beating her.

Victim Held Hostage, Robbed

Vindhya was held hostage on knife point and her hands and legs were tied. She was then beaten up. The accused persons snatched her gold chain and mobile phone. She was also asked to reveal passwords of her mobile phone, Google Pay and bank accounts. When her driver came to check on her, he was also assaulted. The criminals took away the key of Vindhya's car and fled from the spot.

Read Also
MP: Bus Bound For Rewa Catches Fire Near Nowgong, Major Accident Averted
article-image

Vindhya somehow managed to free herself and later reached the Civil Line police station with her driver to lodged a complaint. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: PM Narendra Modi Hugs UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Receives Guard Of...

Video: PM Narendra Modi Hugs UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Receives Guard Of...

Kota: 16-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Hangs Self, Third ‘Suicide’ By Coaching Student Since January

Kota: 16-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Hangs Self, Third ‘Suicide’ By Coaching Student Since January

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Called For 'Job Interview', Woman Held Hostage, Assaulted & Robbed In Rewa,...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Called For 'Job Interview', Woman Held Hostage, Assaulted & Robbed In Rewa,...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 13-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Wave...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 13-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Wave...

Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: CJI DY Chandrachud Takes Note Of Traffic Issues, Says SC Will...

Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: CJI DY Chandrachud Takes Note Of Traffic Issues, Says SC Will...