Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Called For 'Job Interview', Woman Held Hostage, Assaulted & Robbed In Rewa, Police Launches Manhunt To Nab Culprits

Rewa, February 13: A female job seeker was held hostage, assaulted and robbed in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. The robbery took place on Monday, February 12, under the limits of Civil Line police station in Rewa city. The victim, Vindhya Shrivastav, was called for an "interview" by a "bank". However, later it emerged that it was ruse to commit the crime. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Vindhya has been looking for a job of assistant bank manager. She received a call from a person who claimed to be associated with one "Bandhan Bank". The person asked her to appear for an interview at an office in Krishna building. She arrived at the office with her driver on February 12. The driver was asked to sit in the waiting area.

According to Vindhya, there were some people in the office, including those who appeared to be candidates. However, something was not adding up, she said. As soon as she decided to leave the place, people present at the office started beating her.

Victim Held Hostage, Robbed

Vindhya was held hostage on knife point and her hands and legs were tied. She was then beaten up. The accused persons snatched her gold chain and mobile phone. She was also asked to reveal passwords of her mobile phone, Google Pay and bank accounts. When her driver came to check on her, he was also assaulted. The criminals took away the key of Vindhya's car and fled from the spot.

Vindhya somehow managed to free herself and later reached the Civil Line police station with her driver to lodged a complaint. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.