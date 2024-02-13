 MP: Gun Shots Fired At AC-1 Coach Of Rewa-Bhopal Rewanchal Express; Probe On
Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, gun shots were fired on the moving Rewa to Bhopal Rewanchal Express. The incident came to light on Monday, and investigations are underway to determine when and by whom the shots were fired.

Acting on information from the RPF (Railway Protection Force), an FIR has been registered against an unidentified individual at the GRP (Government Railway Police) station in Rewa.

article-image

According to ARB Thakkar, the in-charge of the GRP station in Rewa, the incident occurred on the night of February 9, when the Rewanchal Express arrived in Rewa the following morning. The forensic team has found evidence of gunshots in Berth 19 of the AC-1 coach, and a bullet hole was discovered in the seat. The forensic examination of this compartment of the train has been conducted.

article-image

The police are now seeking information from railway authorities, including passenger details and other relevant documents. The motive behind the gunfire and the identity of the perpetrator are yet to be determined. The authorities are taking the matter seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers. Further updates on the investigation are awaited.

