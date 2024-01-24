MP: Bus Bound For Rewa Catches Fire Near Nowgong, Major Accident Averted

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bus which left from Gwalior and left for Rewa caught fire near Nowgong town of Chhatarpur on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the police said.

Nowgong police station TI Satish Singh told the media that the bus belonged to a travel company, which left Gwalior at 2 am on Tuesday. As soon as it reached near the Singrawan village of Naugaon, the driver spotted smoke billowing out of the tyre of the bus. He immediately realised that the bus was about to catch fire, and informed the bus conductor.

A total of 30 passengers were on-board the bus, and the vehicle was evacuated swiftly. The duo also tried deboarding the luggage from the bus, but it had been too late by then, as the fire took a fierce form. The bus was completely charred within a period of an hour and a half, and the fire brigade took too long to reach the spot. Due to the driver-conductor duo’s swift action, no fatalities were reported in the incident. Nowgong TI Singh said that another bus was arranged for the passengers, which dropped them to Rewa, and the cause behind the fire is being probed.