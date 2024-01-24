Madhya Pradesh: Toilets Remain Locked For Want Of Water In Satna

FP Photo

Unchahara (Satna): Public toilets constructed in 70 villages in UnchaharaJanpad Panchayat are lying unused, according to sources in the Panchayat office.

The officials said there were no instructions or guidelines from the government for providing electricity, water and for the upkeep of these toilets.

The officials, however, know about the sources of funds and how to use it, although there are no guidelines for using funds.

Because many villagers have been deprived of toilets in their homes, public toilets have been built for such people in the Panchayat so that cleanliness can be maintained.

A sum of Rs 4 lakh has been spent on constructing these toilets, but they cannot be used.

Although the Panchayat has been declared ODF, many people are still relieving themselves in the open.

Most of the toilets have been locked, official sources further said.

When the issue was raised before the Sarpanchs and secretaries of various Panchayats, they said the toilets could not be used for lack of water supply, and that the Panchayat did not have a separate budget for it.

As part of Swachh Bharat Mission, clean premises were set up in many Panchayats.

The officials also said that toilets were to be built in houses, but that did not happen.

Most of the toilets remain unused due to lack of water. Although the government has spent lakhs of rupees on the construction of toilets, the people are not getting benefits of it.

According to reports, toilets have been constructed in 70 villages in UnchaharaJanpad Panchayat.

The message of cleanliness was given by painting the government and toilets, most of which are either locked or are not usable.

In some Panchayats, toilets are still being constructed. The Panchayat secretaries and Sarpanchs are in a dilemma over whether funds should be spent on Safai workers or not.