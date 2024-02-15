MP: Over 150 'Chalo Bus' Drivers Go On Strike In Jabalpur Over Salary Delay |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 150 drivers of 'Chalo Bus' operating in Jabalpur district went on a strike on Thursday, citing delay in salary payment. The strike has disrupted the transport service in the city, causing problems to lakhs of daily commuters.

Drivers and conductors went on strike for their demands due to non-payment of salary and PF on time. They alleged that their monthly salaries are paid in 45-50 days which further delays their rent payments and disturbs their home budgets. One of the protesters said that they are compelled to borrow money due to delay in payment.

The protesters told reporters that since March last year their PFs have not been deposited. “The PF amount is deducted from our salary but we don’t receive any message about deposition,” a protestor said.

Operator says, 'Salaries paid for this month'

Notably, the operation of Chalo bus has been given to a company named Maa Associate.

Meanwhile, an official of the government said that he talked to the operator and they said that the salaries are paid between 13-15 of every month. According to the operator the salaries for this month have been paid. They also assured that they will look into the issues raised by the drivers and conductors over PF deduction.