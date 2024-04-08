 MP: Ex-MLA Ajab Singh Kushwah Joins BJP In Morena, Switches Party For 3rd Time In 6 Months
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA Ajab Singh Kushwah, who contested elections from Sumawali constituency assembly in assembly elections 2023, joined BJP on Monday. He took BJP’s membership in presence of CM Mohan Yadav‘s event in Mamchon village of Sabalgarh constituency. CM Yadav officially welcomed Kushwah into the BJP during the event.

Notably, Kushwah changed the party for the third time in last six months.

Kushwah, is a well-known political leader, who started his career with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Later, he joined the congress party.

In the assembly elections, after being denied a ticket from the Congress Party, he joined the Bahujan Party but the Congress Party denied the final ticket of Kuldeep Sikarwar. The party then gave the ticket to Ajab Singh Kushwaha, after which he contested the elections and then after facing defeat, he joined the BJP Party.

Notably, Kushwah has many criminal cases against him including bounced cheque cases. However, he said that he has been acquitted of all charges and has joined BJP independently, without any pressure.

On the one hand, Kushwah criticised the Congress for its dynastic politics, whereas, on the other hand he praised the developmental work done by the BJP in the region under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He urged all the people to support BJP candidate Shivmangal Singh Tomar in the upcoming elections.

Regarding Congress candidate Satyapal, Kushwah said that whoever the public is with will win and now he will work for his party.

